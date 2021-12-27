CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS)

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly Christmas morning house fire in Quakertown. Authorities say the fire started in the home’s living room, near the Christmas tree.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Essex Court.

Forty-one-year-old Eric King and his two young sons — Liam and Patrick — were killed.

The mother and a third son are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend raised more than $600,000.