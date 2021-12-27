PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If the Eagles make the playoffs, running back Miles Sanders might not be available to play. On Monday, NFL Network reported that Sanders, who left Sunday’s win over the Giants with an injury, broke a bone in his hand.

Sanders will have an MRI and additional tests on Monday to determine if there’s other damage or whether or not he can play through the injury, according to NFL Network.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday, sources say, and he’ll have an MRI and additional tests today to determine if there is other damage and whether or not he can play through it. Sanders left the stadium in a soft cast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Losing Sanders would be a big blow to the Eagles’ offense. Even though they were able to run the ball without him while he was out with an ankle injury, the Penn State product has been productive since his return to the lineup.

Sanders has 754 rushing yards and averages 5.5 yards per carry. He hasn’t found the end zone yet and it looks like that might not happen.

With Sanders potentially missing time, the Eagles will lean on veteran Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and rookie tailback Kenny Gainwell.

But Howard suffered a stinger in his neck on Sunday. He had a similar injury a couple of years ago and it forced him to miss time, so he could potentially miss games as well.

If that’s the case, Scott and Gainwell would be asked to shoulder the load as the Eagles make a playoff push.