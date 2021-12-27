1-Year-Old Girl Reunited With Family As Philadelphia Police Investigate 2 Separate Overnight Carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two carjackings in Philadelphia overnight on Monday, including one where a child was in the backseat. The child is a 1-year-old and luckily, she was reunited with her mother, but as we’ve seen in the past some of these carjackings have had worse endings.

Police tell Eyewitness News that carjackings are becoming a growing trend in Philadelphia.

Police reported 220 carjackings in 2019 then that number jumped to 341 last year. In 2021, there have been more than 700 carjackings — that’s more than doubled.

The latest happened overnight in Southwest Philadelphia. A man was shot in the shoulder during a carjacking, then his SUV was stolen. He was later transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., police responded to another SUV stolen in North Philadelphia with a 1-year-old girl in the backseat. Eventually, the child and the car were abandoned at 30th and Girard Streets. The child has since been reunited with her family.

Last week, police arrested several suspects following a carjacking involving Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon where the suspects took off with her car and government-issued cell phone.

Police say there are things you can do to protect yourself.

Police say the only way to get a grip on these types of incidents is for people to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

And, as we’ve seen in the past some of these carjackings, have become fatal.