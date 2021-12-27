DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University is delaying the return of students to campus by two weeks due to the current COVID surge. The university says classes will still begin as planned on Jan. 10th, but they will be held virtual for those two weeks.
The school is also requiring all students to get a booster shot before coming back to campus.
In a letter to the school community, the university’s president says getting a booster will be the best path forward.
The University of Delaware is also requiring the booster.