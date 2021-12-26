CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting the city’s Wynnefield section that left a 27-year-old man injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Detectives found at least 18 spent shell casings right around the corner from the scene.

READ MORE: 4 Men Injured In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Authorities told CBS3 the victim is undergoing surgery for his injures, but is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

Police are searching for the suspect and a motive.

MORE NEWS: North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Teenage Boy Injured, Police Say

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here