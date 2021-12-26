PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting the city’s Wynnefield section that left a 27-year-old man injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Bryn Mawr Avenue.
Detectives found at least 18 spent shell casings right around the corner from the scene.
Authorities told CBS3 the victim is undergoing surgery for his injures, but is in stable condition.
Police are searching for the suspect and a motive.
