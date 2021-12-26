PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her vehicle into the rear of a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park section, police say. The incident occurred on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
The woman was driving a black BMW sedan and struck the rear of a SEPTA bus, according to officials. She was then transported to Lankenau Medical Center by medics and pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m.
The driver of the SEPTA bus and one passenger on board were both transported to Lankenau by medics and placed in stable condition.