MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after Atlantic County Prosecutors say she crashed into a New Jersey Human Services Police officer last June. The crash happened on White Horse Pike in June 2020.
Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her Trenton home. She is charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.
On June 19, 2020, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Bell was going west on White Horse Pike when she went into the oncoming lane. She hit the other vehicle head-on.
Michael Luko, 53, was heading home from his job as an officer with the state’s Human Services Police Department.
He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force helped in Bell’s arrest.