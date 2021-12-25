PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested out of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. Sirianni tested positive for the virus on Wednesday after feeling symptomatic.

With Sirianni out of the protocol, the head coach will be on the sidelines for the Eagles’ 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Whenever they tell me I can, I’m ready to go,” Sirianni said Friday via a Zoom news conference. “If it’s a minute before the game, I’ll be there. If it’s two days before the game, I’ll be there. When they tell me I can go, I’m ready to go. As far as everything goes virtually, it went really well, no problems.”

Sirianni was isolated in a hotel after he tested positive and conducted meetings virtually.