VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — The home of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire on Christmas Eve, a team official told Eyewitness News.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the first block of Fairway Drive in Voorhees, New Jersey.
No one was injured in the fire, the team official said.
The Sixers say they're working closely with Maxey and his family to make sure they have the support they need.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this time.