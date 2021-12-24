PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 2,200 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, leaving many to ask how we can stop this surge in violence and get some of those guns off the streets.
CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau introduces Shane Claiborne, a self-described artist and activist who lives in one of this city’s bullet-ridden hotspots.READ MORE: Last-Minute Christmas Shopping Providing Boost For Philly Small Businesses: 'This Has Been Our Best Year Ever'
His aim is to take those guns off the streets and put them to better use — in your garden.READ MORE: 100 Year Tradition Continues As Customers Pick Up Cannolis At Termini Brothers Bakery
Claiborne says he will take any gun off your hands and transform it into a garden tool of your choice.
For more information, click here.MORE NEWS: Wilmington Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Watch the video above for the full story.