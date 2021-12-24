CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kensington, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two shootings in Kensington on Friday. Officers tell Eyewitness News just before 3 a.m., a fistfight turned into a gunfight. 

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot twice in his torso, twice in his back, and once in his abdomen on East Clearfield and C Streets. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Officers say they do have a suspect in that shooting. 

READ MORE: 100 Year Tradition Continues As Customers Pick Up Cannolis At Termini Brothers Bakery

Just a couple blocks down, another man was shot on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, right off East Indiana Avenue. He was shot once in the abdomen, once in his right leg, and twice in his left leg and listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. 

READ MORE: New Jersey Reports 15,482 COVID-19 Cases, Shattering Wednesday's Record As Omicron Spreads

No word yet on a suspect in that shooting.

MORE NEWS: Man Struck By Stray Bullet In West Philadelphia Shooting

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here