PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers have just hours left to get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. The holiday spirit was in the air in Manayunk on Friday. There were a lot of green Christmas wreaths around and small businesses told Eyewitness News they’ve been seeing a lot of green too.

People packed the sidewalk on Main Street in Manayunk, rushing from store to store to get those last-minute holiday gifts.

“I did get Jackson Browne,” Maureen Hennessey said.

Hennessey makes it a tradition to shop here at Main Street Music every Christmas Eve.

“I wouldn’t buy my music anywhere else because these guys have been around forever,” Hennessey said, “and you got to support them.”

Main Street Music owner Pat Feeney says he’s seen a surge of shoppers this holiday season compared to last year.

“We’ve been here 30 years. It was 30 years in October,” Feeney said. “And we survive and thrive because of just allegiance, which is so important to us.”

Business was also booming at Serendipity in Chestnut Hill on Friday.

“I think people are really excited to get back out and be shopping,” Serendipity sales associate Grace Dugan said. “Especially because we still have the masks in the store so people are kind of more inclined to come out.”

Shoppers add getting vaccinated has helped them feel more comfortable being out and about.

“I just got boosted so I feel OK about that,” one woman said. “I don’t have to do any. I’m with my boyfriend, who waited to the last minute.”

At Christmas Village’s final day over in LOVE Park, so many came out to find unique gifts, like here at Donegal Importers.

“This has been our best year ever,” John Murray of Donegal Importers said. “Our attendance has been up. What people have predominately said is that they were tired of being cooped inside and they were tired of ordering online.”

The Christmas Village is expected to close at 5 p.m. as well as the small businesses in Chestnut Hill and Manayunk.