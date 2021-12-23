EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Methacton High School in Montgomery County hosted a welcome home surprise on Thursday.
Navy Aviation Machinist Maxwell Gerstemeier surprised his sister, Ava, at the school.
The junior was in class Thursday morning for the reunion.
Their parents were also on hand for the surprise.
Gerstemeier will be home for about a week.