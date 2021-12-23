PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will give an update on the increase in carjackings across Philadelphia and general tips concerning safety on Thursday afternoon. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia police to provide update on significant increase in carjackings over last 2 years as well as general tips concerning safety
- Who: Chief Inspector Frank Vanore
- When: Thursday, Dec. 23
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.