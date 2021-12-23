CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will give an update on the increase in carjackings across Philadelphia and general tips concerning safety on Thursday afternoon. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Philadelphia police to provide update on significant increase in carjackings over last 2 years as well as general tips concerning safety
  • Who: Chief Inspector Frank Vanore
  • When: Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where:  In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

