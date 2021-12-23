UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Upper Darby High School have been dismissed early due to a fire on the second floor Thursday afternoon. School officials say the building was immediately evacuated after being alert of the fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.

“Upper Darby Fire Department and Upper Darby Police Department are on campus at the high school. At this time, we are aware that there was a fire on the 2nd floor of the building. School administration was alerted about the fire and immediately evacuated the building. The fire has been extinguished. The fire department has blocked off the 2nd-floor area where the fire occurred to secure the area,” the school posted on social media.

Students and staff were allowed back into the building to get their belongings.

After-school activities and evening events will proceed as scheduled.

“We will continue to investigate this incident and will provide more information when it becomes available,” the school wrote on social media. “Please DO NOT attempt to call the school or come to the school so that the fire department and the Upper Darby School District Team can secure the location and continue to manage the incident.”