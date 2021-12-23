NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — An agent with the Transportation Security Administration in New Jersey can add being a hero to her résumé after she heard someone screaming for help and jumps into action.
Cecilia Morales saw that a 2-month-old baby was choking, and the mom was panicking.
Morales, who is also a trained EMT, jumped over the screening checkpoint conveyor belt at Newark Liberty International Airport and took matters into her own hands.
She performed the Heimlich maneuver and the baby boy started to breathe again.