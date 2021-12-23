HILLTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up a sweet treat in an unlikely spot. Bucks County Biscotti Company is a huge hit in Hilltown and beyond. It started as a weekend project and has become a must-have item across the country.

In Bucks County, there are plenty of farm stands, but none sweeter for Christmas than this one on the side of West Creamery Road in Hilltown.

This is the Bucks County Biscotti Company and in their honor stand and online, they offer 10 different flavors of biscotti from the traditional to the seasonal, each cookie complete with their signature texture.

They’re made by Karen and Craig, who live and bake right behind the stand, and it all started when Karen was pregnant with their son Riley, who’s now all grown up and helping to run the company.

This season, the whole family is working hard to pump out thousands of these twice-baked cookies, but every day feels like Christmas for them when you choose to take a bite.

