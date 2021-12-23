PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is speaking for the first time since she was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park on Wednesday.

The congressmember’s car was stolen around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and later recovered about five-and-a-half hours later and 30 miles away in a parking lot in Newark, Delaware. Five teenagers were arrested.

Scanlon called the actions of those five teenagers stupid and spoke matter of factly about the terrifying moments she was held up at gunpoint.

“It was a scary thing to have happen, but I’m extremely grateful no one was hurt,” Scanlon said.

As Scanlon was speaking to someone at FDR Park near her car, she says an SUV pulled up next to them, essentially blocking them in. This was just before 3 p.m.

Court documents show one suspect got out, “had a gun in his hand, raised the gun and pointed it directly at the congressmember’s chest, and demanded the keys to her vehicle.”

The gunman and a second suspect got in her car and drove away.

Scanlon’s car was found Wednesday night near Christiana Mall in Newark. Five teenagers were taken into custody, including 19-year-old Josiah Brown of Wilmington.

When interviewed, Brown wrote an apology to Scanlon, saying he was sorry for stealing her car and pointing a gun at her.

Brown had an initial appearance in court Thursday. He was charged with a number of things, including carjacking and aiding and abetting.