PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas wrong has been righted in South Philadelphia, thanks to the Gritty and the Philadelphia Flyers. Just a week after a custom wreath honoring the mascot was stolen, Gritty himself came to the rescue with a spirited replacement.
Dan Jackson tweeted last week someone stole the homemade wreath right off his front door. Gritty was not thrilled, saying he would find whoever did it and cake them.
On Wednesday, the mascot — donning a Santa costume — showed up to Jackson’s home with décor.
The homeowners had already replaced the wreath, but it’s safe to say Gritty outdid himself with the orange and black replacement just in time for the holidays.