COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A popular bakery in Montgomery County held a toy drive they’ll never forget this holiday season. With the help of their community, the Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana was able to fill a 2,200-square-foot vacant building with toys and food donations for families in need this Christmas.
Since October, local businesses, organizations, schools and community members helped collect toys to fill the empty building.
And earlier this week, Collegeville Bakery owners Steve and Patrizia Carcarey donated the entire haul of toys and food to the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry. The donations will be going to local families in need this Christmas.