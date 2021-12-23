WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Sen. Coons said he was getting tested regularly and received the “bad news” Wednesday night.

“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering,” he said.

Sen. Coons is the second local Congressional member to test positive within the last week. U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) announced his diagnosis Sunday.

As the New Jersey Democrat did, Sen. Coons used his announcement to urge vaccinations and boosters as the number of COVID cases continue to climb.

“As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.