CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Last-minute shoppers are packing the malls and shopping centers trying to get it all done before Christmas. Eyewitness News spoke to some who thought they had their presents purchased.

It’s the holiday hustle and bustle inside the Cherry Hill Mall Thursday as shoppers are swarming the stores, rushing to secure that last-minute gift before Christmas arrives.

“We are still shopping,” one shopper said.

Cherry Hill Mall extended its hours to help fight supply chain issues. Many shoppers tell Eyewitness News their online gifts weren’t arriving on time so they had to grab a gift in person.

“I have to get it now, I can’t come late, Momma would be mad and disappointed,” Willingboro resident Josiah Jones said. “She said she won’t care, but she will care.”

Colton and Joanne Reilly rolled their gifts into the mall with a wagon, they’re getting them wrapped at the Hadassah Gift Wrap booth to save on time.

“We spend a good eight hours in wrapping gifts,” Reilly said. “We have a 4-year-old that we spoil.”

The group has been wrapping gifts for over 45 years and all the money goes to charity and they say there’s nothing they can’t wrap.

“I wrapped a desk chair last week, rocking horses, we wrapped suitcases anything and any size, shape and anywhere,” an employee said.

Even if a quick trip to the mall was a little stressful, shoppers say nothing can dull their Christmas spirit.

The mall is open until 10 p.m. Thursday night and on Christmas Eve it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

