By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big surprise at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday afternoon. The Sixers provided 25 children the experience of a lifetime.

Each child signed a one-day contract and received a Sixers jersey.

They also got to see what it’s like for the players.

After the pre-game introductions, the children played a little ball on the court.

The Methodist Services Group worked with the Sixers to make the event happen.

