PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big surprise at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday afternoon. The Sixers provided 25 children the experience of a lifetime.
Each child signed a one-day contract and received a Sixers jersey.
They also got to see what it's like for the players.
After the pre-game introductions, the children played a little ball on the court.
The Methodist Services Group worked with the Sixers to make the event happen.