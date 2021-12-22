PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is moving to online classes for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and country, president Jason Wingard said Wednesday.
Classes from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 21 will be taught virtually.
An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward and will be driven by the requirement of the City of Philadelphia and the data and public health guidance available at this time, according to the university.