PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon confirmed to Eyewitness News the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in FDR Park.

The spokesperson said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

Scanlon was in the South Philadelphia park for a meeting. The two suspects did get away with her car.

According to the spokesperson, Scanlon was physically unharmed in the incident.

“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the spokesperson for Scanlon said.

The FBI and Philadelphia police are now searching for the carjackers.

Scanlon represents Pennsylvania’s congressional 5th District, covering Delaware County, parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia and small parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement he’s “appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly, as we know, that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace—one of Philadelphia’s beautiful parks,” Kenney said. “I’m thankful that she was not physically harmed during this incident, and my thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”