PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is out of the hospital Wednesday night, recuperating after a violent confrontation in Kensington. He was shot twice Tuesday night while pursuing a robbery suspect.

The officer is now home recovering from his gunshot wounds. Even after a citizen and officer were shot by the robbery suspect, Mayor Jim Kenney Wednesday pointed out that none of the responding officers used their guns.

Philadelphia police identified the officer as Tom Morrow. He left Temple University hospital Wednesday afternoon supported by his fellow officers.

“The officers’ actions were just amazing under the situation,” Benjamin Naish, deputy of commissioner investigations, said. “He remained calm.”

Tuesday night’s shooting in Kensington all started when officers responding to a home robbery on 400 block of Harlan Street recognized a man nearby fitting the description of the suspect.

“I’m shot, I’m shot,” the officer said.

When officers approached, he opened fire, hitting one officer in the shoulder before taking off down an alley.

“I ran and got towels and when I came out, he was still trying to chase the young man in the alleyway, that’s when he jumped the back fence,” Kathy Santiago, of Kensington, said. “He was trying to get him, but he went down in the center of the street there on his knees.”

Neighbors sprung into action.

By the time the suspect got to the backyard of a home on the 1400 block of Lawrence Street, a second homeowner spotted him and pointed him out to police.

That’s when police say the suspect fired into the home, striking the homeowner in the leg.

“The shots were fired from outside the house into the hallway,” Naish said. “I don’t think anyone would’ve anticipated. Even from the safety of the house, that person would come under gunfire.”

Police were able to close in on the suspect but not before they say he shot himself in the head.

Officers scooped him up and placed him in the back of a squad car.

During the ride to Temple University Hospital, they got into a collision. He’s currently listed in critical but stable condition. Police send their regards to neighbors that helped out.

“Officers got there as fast as they could and neighbors stepped in,” Naish said. “I’m proud of the way the city, neighbors from that area responded.”

The homeowner is expected to survive.

Officials say after he got shot, one officer was able to grab hold of the homeowner, remove him from harm’s way, and administer first aid.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.