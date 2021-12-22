PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer, a homeowner, and a robbery suspect are all recovering after a shooting incident in North Philadelphia. The Tuesday night incident also involved a police car getting into a crash.

It happened on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city’s Olde Kensington section.

“These are officers again in full uniform, fully marked vehicles,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “There’s no question to whether or not there was someone coming to hurt or harm.”

Philadelphia Commissioner Outlaw spoke to media outside Temple University Hospital Tuesday evening following a robbery where the suspect shot and struck an officer.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice shot in N. Philly after responding to a home robbery. The officer, homeowner & suspect are in stable condition @TempleHealth … @CBSPhilly chopper video below. pic.twitter.com/s3Sg9F0c8e — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) December 22, 2021

Police said just after 10 p.m., they responded to a home robbery in the 400th block of Harlan street. While taking a description of the suspect, the officer noticed someone nearby that fit the description of the robber. That person fired at the officer striking him twice in the shoulder.

The suspect ran off and ended up in the 1400 block of Lawrence Street. There, a second homeowner signaled to officers to the suspects whereabouts. The suspect fired inside the home, striking the homeowner in the thigh.

As police closed in on the suspect, he then shot himself in the head. While police took the suspect to the hospital, their car was involved in a collision.

“Clearly this person had it out to not only cause harm against police officers but against someone else the homeowners and then ultimately themselves. It’s brazen, it emboldens. I believe we have everyone in custody that we need to have in custody,” Outlaw said.

Commissioner Outlaw said once the suspect comes out of the hospital, they will move forward with charges. As for now, everyone is in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.