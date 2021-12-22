PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Wednesday following the team’s win over the Washington Football Team. The briefing will take place at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: Siriannai will speak to the media following the Eagles’ win over the WFT on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.