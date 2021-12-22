CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jim Kenney, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will give an update on anti-violence efforts happening across the city. The mayor will be joined by officials from the Philadelphia Police Department and his own public safety office.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will give an update on anti-violence efforts happening across the city
  • When: Wednesday, Dec. 22
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.