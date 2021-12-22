PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will give an update on anti-violence efforts happening across the city. The mayor will be joined by officials from the Philadelphia Police Department and his own public safety office.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m.
