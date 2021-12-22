PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two members of the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Eagles center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

An all-star on and off the field ⭐ Jason Kelce has been selected to the #ProBowl for the fifth time!#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/8nsPzTQbpS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2021

Kelce, the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, will make his third straight trip to the Pro Bowl and fifth overall. He’s one of just 15 Eagles with five Pro Bowls on his résumé and holds the most selections by any center in franchise history.

Make big plays, reap big rewards.@bigplay24slay is headed to his fourth #ProBowl! pic.twitter.com/Fzha1oK1ku — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2021

Slay, in his second season with the Birds, will be making his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl. He’s the first Eagles cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Asante Samuel in 2010.

The Birds corner leads the NFL with three defensive touchdowns and is the first Eagle ever to score three times defensively in a four-game period. Slay is ranked No. 3 among cornerbacks this season by Pro Football Focus.