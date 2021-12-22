BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will discuss two missing persons cases Wednesday morning that need the public’s help. The district attorney’s office said Weintraub will make a plea to the public regarding two missing men who haven’t been seen since Oct. 15, 2021.
The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will discuss two missing persons that need the public’s help.
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
