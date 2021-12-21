PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Eagles and Flyers both playing at the same time on Tuesday night in South Philly, parking will be a real problem. The Flyers just announced that all Wells Fargo Center parking spaces will be reserved for Flyers ticket holders only.
Eagles ticket holders will have to park in one of the other surrounding lots.
If you're heading to one of the games, you are strongly urged to arrive extra early or take public transportation.
To help ease some of the expected traffic strain, SEPTA is adding service to and from the Sports Complex.
Trips will run every 10 minutes on the Broad Street Line, starting around 6 p.m. Regular fares apply.