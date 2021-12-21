PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Transportation Security Administration officials will share expectations and travel tips for Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday. TSA will remind travelers to arrive well before flight times, wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and know what to expect if they haven’t traveled since before the pandemic.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: TSA officials will share expectations of what travel will be like during the holidays and other tips.
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
