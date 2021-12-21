PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street.
Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital. He’s now in critical condition.
Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody.
