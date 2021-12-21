PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer was wounded in a shooting in North Philly on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Police Department says.
It happened on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city’s Olde Kensington section.READ MORE: Delaware's Largest Hospital Warns It's Over Capacity Due To COVID-19, With 'Patients Receiving Care In Hallways'
Police say the officer was shot in the right arm.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Aid Bill For Atlantic City Casinos
The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the officer is in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Bodycam Footage Shows Tullytown Borough Police Officer Saving Newborn Baby's Life
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.