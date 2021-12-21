PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles backup tackle Andre Dillard is now on the COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Football Team at 7 p.m. Both teams are 6-7 and are fighting for a playoff spot.
On Sunday, Eagles starting guard Landon Dickerson was placed on the COVID list.
Meanwhile, Washington has placed seven assistant coaches on the COVID list.
At last count, Washington is missing at least 16 players because of the virus. That number is down from 23 just a couple of days ago.