PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Logan neighborhood, police said Tuesday. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Rockland Street.
Police said the victim was a 22-year-old man. He was shot multiple times at close range in the head, torso and legs.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.