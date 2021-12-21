PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber in Center City.
Federal authorities believe the suspect has committed seven robberies since Aug. 30.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Announces New COVID-19 Initiative As States Battle Uptick In Cases, Hospitalizations
The latest hold-up was at the PNC Bank near 18th and Market Streets on Dec. 17.READ MORE: Merrybeth Hodgkinson Identified As Jane Doe Found Buried Behind Bensalem Diner In 1995, Police Say
Investigators say the suspect wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket.MORE NEWS: Pennsauken Police Searching For Driver Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Call the police if you have any information.