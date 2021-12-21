WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Gov. John Carney will hold a virtual briefing on Delaware’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The briefing will take place at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Carney and other Delaware officials will hold a virtual briefing on Delaware’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
