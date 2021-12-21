BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – On Tuesday, Bensalem police will hold a news conference after they identified the remains of a human skull found in a wooded area behind the Club House Diner nearly 30 years ago as a missing Warminster woman. Authorities announced on Monday that sibling DNA comparison allowed investigators to ID the victim as Merrybeth Hodgkinson.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m.
- What: Bensalem officials will hold a press conference after they identified the remains of a human skull nearly 30 years later.
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
