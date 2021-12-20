Bucks County SPCA Offering $3,000 Reward After Cat Was Shot, Killed In Upper Southampton Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) —  The Upper Southampton Township Police Department in Bucks County is investigating an incident involving the shooting death of a cat. Police began investigating the death on Dec. 8. 

The cat named “Bambean” was shot in the area of Dogwood Drive, police say.

The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for this act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org or 215-364-5000.