Bucks County SPCA Offering $3,000 Reward After Cat Was Shot, Killed In Upper Southampton Township

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department in Bucks County is investigating an incident involving the shooting death of a cat. Police began investigating the death on Dec. 8.
The cat named “Bambean” was shot in the area of Dogwood Drive, police say.
The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for this act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org or 215-364-5000.