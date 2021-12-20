PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide an update on cases involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since Dec. 7 on Monday. Krasner will also provide his weekly crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Krasner and other officials will provide an update involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since the beginning of December. He will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
- When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
