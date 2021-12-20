WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three New Castle County police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man in January.

A Delaware Department of Justice report found the police were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them.

Two of three officers fired at his car, killing him.

The report does conclude that his death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were used.

Toxicology reports indicate Moses had fentanyl in his system.

Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Moses’ family, said in a statement: