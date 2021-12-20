TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — The spirit of Christmas was on display in Turnersville on Monday morning. Eyewitness News was at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital where 19-year-old D.J. Alexis, of Sicklerville, and his parents and friends, delivered toys for children at the hospital.
D.J. started the toy drive when he was just nine years old. It’s in honor of his late brother, Emanuel, who died at the hospital back in 2006.
Over the last 10 years, D.J. has donated more than 1,000 gifts.
He also presented the hospital with a check for more than $1,000.