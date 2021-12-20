VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the backhoe rampage in Vineland.
Cellphone video captured the backhoe plowing into a police vehicle that was eventually flipped over, along with an ambulance.
It happened on Lincoln Avenue Saturday night.
Police shot and killed the man driving the backhoe.
Three officers suffered minor injuries.
Authorities have still not released a lot of details about the incident.