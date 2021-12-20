PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s annual Joy of Sharing Toyfest is winding down, but there’s still time to help. Your gifts to the Salvation Army will brighten the holidays for many area families.

Alice Webb has made it her mission to hand out bags of toys every year, during the Salvation Army’s Joy of Sharing initiative. For her, it’s deeply personal.

“I volunteer every year to help give out the toys,” Webb said, “and it all started back when we were on the receiving end of it. When we received toys for our children, it was a blessing at the time. I was just so grateful.”

Webb and her family began receiving toys back in the 1970s — for not just her five children but also her sister’s five children who she cared for when her sister died. Raising 10 children in North Philadelphia was a struggle, but the Salvation Army was always there to help.

“When I came home, my tree was full of toys. It was for 10 children,” Webb said. “That was really surprising and wonderful for me so when I was able to give back, I started volunteering as much as I could.”

Webb has never stopped. All year round, she gives of her time helping families in need.

“She is just somebody who refuses to allow the darkness around us, that tries to penetrate,” Major Tawny Cowen said. “She is that joy and that light that just hits that darkness and blows it away.”

This year, the Salvation Army will be helping more than 5,000 families during their Joy of Sharing campaign, brightening the lives of so many children this holiday season.

“For me to see love, compassion and knowing that people care,” Webb said.