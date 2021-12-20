PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot in the face and killed inside a home on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street in the city’s Olney section, Philadelphia police said Monday night.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m., according to the police.
Police say the man's 43-year-old girlfriend was in the house and may have shot him in self-defense.
According to police, the woman has bruises on her face. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center.
