BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A UPS truck slammed into a house in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Brandeis Avenue.
The truck hit two cars before crashing into the house.
No one was injured.
It’s not clear how much damage was done to the home.
"Right now, there are some safety measures and some equipment in place to make sure there's no structural damage that will occur with the house and the vehicle in the house," C.J. Kuronya, Chief of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Department, said.
Police are still investigating what caused the UPS driver to lose control of the truck.