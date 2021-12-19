PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases continue to surge, many are trying to balance their holiday plans with safety. Those in Philadelphia are balancing out their Christmas needs by opting for the outdoor experience.

Shoppers at the Christmas Village told CBS3 it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while also being COVID aware as new cases continue to rise.

On Sunday afternoon, there were many masks around, and despite a very lively crowd here, everyone seemed to keep their distance, mindful of some of the surging COVID numbers.

For the owner of Cirese Skin Therapy, who has been here at Dilworth Park for the last six years says, she said while crowds are up, those attending have done their part to keep one another safe.

“I think it’s a lot busier this year,” business owner Cirese Clindinin said. “People are intent on being safe.”

Some shoppers said the outdoor market makes them feel a lot safer.

“It’s a great option, ’cause we’re outdoor, I’m vaccinated, we got our mask on, and I feel safe,” shopper Nick Ranieri said.

The number of new cases in Pennsylvania has exploded to levels 50% higher than just a month ago. Many experts are urging families to get tested before they get together to help curb the spread.