By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced.

On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang.

Furkan Korkmaz was listed as out on Sunday due to an illness and three other players were also out. Paul Reed and Aaron Henry are with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G-League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas and rookie Jaden Springer is in concussion protocol.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Danny Green were all questionable to play against the Pelicans before the game got postponed

Teams need at least eight players to suit up in order to play a game.

ESPN reports that there’s optimism the Sixers will be able to play in Boston on Monday. The NBA has postponed three games on Sunday. They also postponed the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors game on Monday and the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.

Earlier this season, the Sixers were ravaged by COVID-19. Embiid missed nine games as a result and the Sixers fell down the standings in the Eastern Conference.