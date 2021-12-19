PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced.

New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN> — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang.

Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

Furkan Korkmaz was listed as out on Sunday due to an illness and three other players were also out. Paul Reed and Aaron Henry are with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G-League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas and rookie Jaden Springer is in concussion protocol.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Danny Green were all questionable to play against the Pelicans before the game got postponed

Teams need at least eight players to suit up in order to play a game.

ESPN reports that there’s optimism the Sixers will be able to play in Boston on Monday. The NBA has postponed three games on Sunday. They also postponed the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors game on Monday and the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.

There's optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/vsrEElIFye — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Earlier this season, the Sixers were ravaged by COVID-19. Embiid missed nine games as a result and the Sixers fell down the standings in the Eastern Conference.